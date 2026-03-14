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Quentin Grimes
Philadelphia 76ers

Quentin Grimes

Philadelphia 76ers • #5 SG

Quentin Grimes And 76ers Play Nets On March 14

Quentin Grimes and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday, March 14. Grimes' points prop was 19.5 as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Grimes totaled 14 points and five assists in his last appearance, a 131-109 loss to the Pistons on March 12. Grimes is averaging 13.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Nets are allowing 115.8 points per game, which ranks 16th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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