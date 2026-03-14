Quentin Grimes And 76ers Play Nets On March 14

Grimes totaled 14 points and five assists in his last appearance, a 131-109 loss to the Pistons on March 12. Grimes is averaging 13.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Nets are allowing 115.8 points per game, which ranks 16th in the NBA.

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