Quentin Grimes And 76ers Take On Knicks In Game 3

In his last game, a 108-102 loss to the Knicks on May 6, Grimes totaled seven points. Grimes averaged 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks are surrendering 110.1 points per game, which ranks fifth in the league.

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