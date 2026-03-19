Quentin Grimes And 76ers Take On Kings On March 19

Last time out on March 17, Grimes posted 12 points in a 124-96 loss to the Nuggets. Grimes is averaging 13.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 120.7 points per game against the Kings, which ranks their defense 28th in the league in points allowed.

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