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Quentin Grimes
Philadelphia 76ers

Quentin Grimes

Philadelphia 76ers • #5 SG

Quentin Grimes And 76ers Take On Kings On March 19

Quentin Grimes and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Sacramento Kings on Thursday, March 19. Grimes' points prop was 21.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 17, Grimes posted 12 points in a 124-96 loss to the Nuggets. Grimes is averaging 13.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 120.7 points per game against the Kings, which ranks their defense 28th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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