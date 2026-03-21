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Quentin Grimes
Philadelphia 76ers

Quentin Grimes

Philadelphia 76ers • #5 SG

Quentin Grimes And 76ers Take On Jazz On March 21

Quentin Grimes and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Utah Jazz on Saturday, March 21. Grimes' points prop was 22.5 as of Saturday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on March 19, Grimes posted 27 points and seven assists in a 139-118 win over the Kings. Grimes is averaging 13.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz rank last in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 124.8 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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