Quentin Grimes And 76ers Take On Jazz On March 21

Last time out on March 19, Grimes posted 27 points and seven assists in a 139-118 win over the Kings. Grimes is averaging 13.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz rank last in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 124.8 points per contest.

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