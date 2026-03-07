Quentin Grimes And 76ers Play Hawks On March 7
Quentin Grimes and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, March 7. Grimes' points prop was 14.5 as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Last time out on March 4, Grimes put up 16 points in a 106-102 win over the Jazz. Grimes is averaging 12.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
Opponents are averaging 117.3 points per contest against the Hawks, which ranks their defense 21st in the league in points allowed.
