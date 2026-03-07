FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Quentin Grimes
Philadelphia 76ers

Quentin Grimes

Philadelphia 76ers • #5 SG

Quentin Grimes And 76ers Play Hawks On March 7

Quentin Grimes and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, March 7. Grimes' points prop was 14.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 4, Grimes put up 16 points in a 106-102 win over the Jazz. Grimes is averaging 12.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 117.3 points per contest against the Hawks, which ranks their defense 21st in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Quentin Grimes

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Philadelphia 76ersRecent Philadelphia 76ers Player News

View All Philadelphia 76ers Player News