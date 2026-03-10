Quentin Grimes And 76ers Play Grizzlies On March 10

In his most recent action, a 115-101 loss to the Cavaliers on March 9, Grimes tallied 17 points. Grimes is averaging 12.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies are conceding 118 points per game, which ranks 23rd in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.