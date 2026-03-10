FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Quentin Grimes
Philadelphia 76ers

Quentin Grimes

Philadelphia 76ers • #5 SG

Quentin Grimes And 76ers Play Grizzlies On March 10

Quentin Grimes and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, March 10. Grimes' points prop was 18.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 115-101 loss to the Cavaliers on March 9, Grimes tallied 17 points. Grimes is averaging 12.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies are conceding 118 points per game, which ranks 23rd in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Quentin Grimes

