Quentin Grimes And 76ers Take On Bulls On March 25
Quentin Grimes and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, March 25. Grimes' points prop was 17.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Grimes had 25 points and four assists in his most recent action, a 126-116 win over the Jazz on March 21. Grimes is averaging 13.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
The Bulls rank 26th in the league in points allowed, giving up 120.3 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.