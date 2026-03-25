Quentin Grimes And 76ers Take On Bulls On March 25

Grimes had 25 points and four assists in his most recent action, a 126-116 win over the Jazz on March 21. Grimes is averaging 13.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Bulls rank 26th in the league in points allowed, giving up 120.3 points per game.

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