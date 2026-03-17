Precious Achiuwa And Kings Play Spurs On March 17

Last time out on March 15, Achiuwa put up 20 points, 11 rebounds and two steals in a 116-111 win over the Jazz. Achiuwa is averaging 9.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 111.8 points per contest against the Spurs, which ranks their defense seventh in the NBA in points allowed.

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