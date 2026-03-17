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Precious Achiuwa
Sacramento Kings

Precious Achiuwa

Sacramento Kings • #9 PF

Precious Achiuwa And Kings Play Spurs On March 17

Precious Achiuwa and the Sacramento Kings play the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, March 17. Achiuwa's points prop was 12.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 15, Achiuwa put up 20 points, 11 rebounds and two steals in a 116-111 win over the Jazz. Achiuwa is averaging 9.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 111.8 points per contest against the Spurs, which ranks their defense seventh in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Precious Achiuwa

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