Precious Achiuwa
Sacramento Kings

Precious Achiuwa

Sacramento Kings • #9 PF

Precious Achiuwa And Kings Take On Pacers On March 10

Precious Achiuwa and the Sacramento Kings play the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, March 10. Achiuwa's points prop was 15.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Achiuwa had 13 points and nine rebounds in his last appearance, a 126-110 win over the Bulls on March 8. Achiuwa is averaging 8.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Pacers are allowing 120.0 points per game, which ranks 26th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Precious Achiuwa

