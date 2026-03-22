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Precious Achiuwa
Sacramento Kings

Precious Achiuwa

Sacramento Kings • #9 PF

Precious Achiuwa And Kings Take On Nets On March 22

Precious Achiuwa and the Sacramento Kings play the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, March 22. Achiuwa's points prop was 15.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 139-118 loss to the 76ers on March 19, Achiuwa tallied 12 points and seven rebounds. Achiuwa is averaging 9.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 115.3 points per game against the Nets, which ranks their defense 16th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Precious Achiuwa

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