Precious Achiuwa And Kings Take On Nets On March 22

In his last game, a 139-118 loss to the 76ers on March 19, Achiuwa tallied 12 points and seven rebounds. Achiuwa is averaging 9.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 115.3 points per game against the Nets, which ranks their defense 16th in the league in points allowed.

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