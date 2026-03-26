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Precious Achiuwa
Sacramento Kings

Precious Achiuwa

Sacramento Kings • #9 PF

Precious Achiuwa And Kings Take On Magic On March 26

Precious Achiuwa and the Sacramento Kings play the Orlando Magic on Thursday, March 26. Achiuwa's points prop was 12.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 22, Achiuwa recorded 14 points and 15 rebounds in a 126-122 win over the Nets. Achiuwa is averaging 9.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Magic are giving up 114.8 points per contest, which ranks 12th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Precious Achiuwa

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