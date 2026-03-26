Precious Achiuwa And Kings Take On Magic On March 26

In his last game on March 22, Achiuwa recorded 14 points and 15 rebounds in a 126-122 win over the Nets. Achiuwa is averaging 9.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Magic are giving up 114.8 points per contest, which ranks 12th in the NBA.

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