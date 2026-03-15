Precious Achiuwa And Kings Face Jazz On March 15

Achiuwa tallied 25 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks in his most recent appearance, a 118-109 win over the Clippers on March 14. Achiuwa is averaging 9.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 125.0 points per contest against the Jazz, which ranks their defense as the worst in the league in points allowed.

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