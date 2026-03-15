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Precious Achiuwa
Sacramento Kings

Precious Achiuwa

Sacramento Kings • #9 PF

Precious Achiuwa And Kings Face Jazz On March 15

Precious Achiuwa and the Sacramento Kings play the Utah Jazz on Sunday, March 15. Achiuwa's points prop was 15.5 as of Sunday evening.

What It Means

Achiuwa tallied 25 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks in his most recent appearance, a 118-109 win over the Clippers on March 14. Achiuwa is averaging 9.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 125.0 points per contest against the Jazz, which ranks their defense as the worst in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Precious Achiuwa

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