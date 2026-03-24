Precious Achiuwa And Kings Square Off Against Hornets On March 24

In his last action, a 126-122 win over the Nets on March 22, Achiuwa totaled 14 points and 15 rebounds. Achiuwa is averaging 9.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Hornets rank eighth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 112.1 points per contest.

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