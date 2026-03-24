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Precious Achiuwa
Sacramento Kings

Precious Achiuwa

Sacramento Kings • #9 PF

Precious Achiuwa And Kings Square Off Against Hornets On March 24

Precious Achiuwa and the Sacramento Kings play the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, March 24. Achiuwa's points prop was 13.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 126-122 win over the Nets on March 22, Achiuwa totaled 14 points and 15 rebounds. Achiuwa is averaging 9.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Hornets rank eighth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 112.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Precious Achiuwa

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