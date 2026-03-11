FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Precious Achiuwa
Sacramento Kings

Precious Achiuwa

Sacramento Kings • #9 PF

Precious Achiuwa And Kings Face Hornets On March 11

Precious Achiuwa and the Sacramento Kings play the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, March 11. Achiuwa's points prop was 12.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 10, Achiuwa recorded six points and seven rebounds in a 114-109 win over the Pacers. Achiuwa is averaging 8.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 112.3 points per contest against the Hornets, which ranks their defense ninth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Precious Achiuwa

