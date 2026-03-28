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Precious Achiuwa
Sacramento Kings

Precious Achiuwa

Sacramento Kings • #9 PF

Precious Achiuwa And Kings Play Hawks On March 28

Precious Achiuwa and the Sacramento Kings play the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, March 28. Achiuwa's points prop was 13.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Achiuwa had 14 points, nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks in his most recent action, a 121-117 loss to the Magic on March 26. Achiuwa is averaging 9.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 116.5 points per game against the Hawks, which ranks their defense 17th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Precious Achiuwa

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