Precious Achiuwa And Kings Play Hawks On March 28

Achiuwa had 14 points, nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks in his most recent action, a 121-117 loss to the Magic on March 26. Achiuwa is averaging 9.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 116.5 points per game against the Hawks, which ranks their defense 17th in the NBA in points allowed.

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