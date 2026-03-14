Precious Achiuwa And Kings Take On Clippers On March 14

Achiuwa totaled 14 points and eight rebounds in his last appearance, a 117-109 loss to the Hornets on March 11. Achiuwa is averaging 8.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 112.5 points per contest against the Clippers, which ranks their defense 10th in the league in points allowed.

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