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Precious Achiuwa
Sacramento Kings

Precious Achiuwa

Sacramento Kings • #9 PF

Precious Achiuwa And Kings Take On Clippers On March 14

Precious Achiuwa and the Sacramento Kings play the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, March 14. Achiuwa's points prop was 9.5 as of Saturday evening.

What It Means

Achiuwa totaled 14 points and eight rebounds in his last appearance, a 117-109 loss to the Hornets on March 11. Achiuwa is averaging 8.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 112.5 points per contest against the Clippers, which ranks their defense 10th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Precious Achiuwa

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