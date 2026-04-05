Precious Achiuwa And Kings Square Off Against Clippers On April 5

Achiuwa tallied 12 points, seven rebounds and two steals in his last game, a 117-113 win over the Pelicans on April 3. Achiuwa is averaging 9.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 112.6 points per game against the Clippers, which ranks their defense 10th in the league in points allowed.

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