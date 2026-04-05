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Precious Achiuwa
Sacramento Kings

Precious Achiuwa

Sacramento Kings • #9 PF

Precious Achiuwa And Kings Square Off Against Clippers On April 5

Precious Achiuwa and the Sacramento Kings play the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, April 5. Achiuwa's points prop was 13.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Achiuwa tallied 12 points, seven rebounds and two steals in his last game, a 117-113 win over the Pelicans on April 3. Achiuwa is averaging 9.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 112.6 points per game against the Clippers, which ranks their defense 10th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Precious Achiuwa

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