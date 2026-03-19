Precious Achiuwa And Kings Face 76ers On March 19

In his last game on March 17, Achiuwa put up 10 points and seven rebounds in a 132-104 loss to the Spurs. Achiuwa is averaging 9.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 116.1 points per game against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 17th in the league in points allowed.

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