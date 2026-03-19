FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Precious Achiuwa
Sacramento Kings

Precious Achiuwa

Sacramento Kings • #9 PF

Precious Achiuwa And Kings Face 76ers On March 19

Precious Achiuwa and the Sacramento Kings play the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, March 19. Achiuwa's points prop was 14.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on March 17, Achiuwa put up 10 points and seven rebounds in a 132-104 loss to the Spurs. Achiuwa is averaging 9.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 116.1 points per game against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 17th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Precious Achiuwa

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Sacramento KingsRecent Sacramento Kings Player News

View All Sacramento Kings Player News