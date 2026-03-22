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Peyton Watson
Denver Nuggets

Peyton Watson

Denver Nuggets • #8 SF

Peyton Watson And Nuggets Square Off Against Trail Blazers On March 22

Peyton Watson and the Denver Nuggets play the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, March 22. Watson's points prop was 8.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Watson put up 10 points in his last appearance, a 134-127 loss to the Knicks on Feb. 4. Watson is averaging 14.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.2 blocks per game this season.

The Trail Blazers are surrendering 117.1 points per contest, which ranks 21st in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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