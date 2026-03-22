Peyton Watson And Nuggets Square Off Against Trail Blazers On March 22

Watson put up 10 points in his last appearance, a 134-127 loss to the Knicks on Feb. 4. Watson is averaging 14.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.2 blocks per game this season.

The Trail Blazers are surrendering 117.1 points per contest, which ranks 21st in the league.

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