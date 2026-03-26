Peyton Watson And Nuggets Face Mavericks On March 25

Last time out on March 22, Watson posted 14 points and six rebounds in a 128-112 win over the Trail Blazers. Watson is averaging 14.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.2 blocks per game this season.

The Mavericks rank 23rd in the league in points allowed, surrendering 119 points per contest.

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