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Peyton Watson
Denver Nuggets

Peyton Watson

Denver Nuggets • #8 SF

Peyton Watson And Nuggets Face Mavericks On March 25

Peyton Watson and the Denver Nuggets play the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, March 25. Watson's points prop was 10.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on March 22, Watson posted 14 points and six rebounds in a 128-112 win over the Trail Blazers. Watson is averaging 14.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.2 blocks per game this season.

The Mavericks rank 23rd in the league in points allowed, surrendering 119 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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