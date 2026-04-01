Peyton Watson And Nuggets Take On Jazz On April 1

Watson totaled 10 points, six rebounds and five assists in his most recent action, a 116-93 win over the Warriors on March 29. Watson is averaging 14.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz are giving up 125.4 points per contest, which ranks last in the NBA.

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