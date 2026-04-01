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Peyton Watson
Denver Nuggets

Peyton Watson

Denver Nuggets • #8 SF

Peyton Watson And Nuggets Take On Jazz On April 1

Peyton Watson and the Denver Nuggets play the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, April 1. Watson's points prop was 12.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Watson totaled 10 points, six rebounds and five assists in his most recent action, a 116-93 win over the Warriors on March 29. Watson is averaging 14.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz are giving up 125.4 points per contest, which ranks last in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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