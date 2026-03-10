FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Pelle Larsson
Miami Heat

Pelle Larsson

Miami Heat • #9 SG

Pelle Larsson And Heat Take On Wizards On March 10

Pelle Larsson and the Miami Heat play the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, March 10. Larsson's points prop was 11.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 121-110 win over the Pistons on March 8, Larsson put up 10 points and five assists. Larsson is averaging 10.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards rank 29th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 123.3 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Pelle Larsson

