Pelle Larsson And Heat Face Wizards On April 4

In his last game on April 1, Larsson posted 18 points, six assists and three steals in a 147-129 loss to the Celtics. Larsson is averaging 11.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 124.3 points per game against the Wizards, which ranks their defense 29th in the league in points allowed.

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