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Pelle Larsson
Miami Heat

Pelle Larsson

Miami Heat • #9 SG

Pelle Larsson And Heat Face Wizards On April 4

Pelle Larsson and the Miami Heat play the Washington Wizards on Saturday, April 4. Larsson's points prop was 15.5 as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

In his last game on April 1, Larsson posted 18 points, six assists and three steals in a 147-129 loss to the Celtics. Larsson is averaging 11.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 124.3 points per game against the Wizards, which ranks their defense 29th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Pelle Larsson

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