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Pelle Larsson
Miami Heat

Pelle Larsson

Miami Heat • #9 SG

Pelle Larsson And Heat Face Spurs On March 23

Pelle Larsson and the Miami Heat play the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, March 23. Larsson's points prop was 10.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 123-122 loss to the Rockets on March 21, Larsson totaled 19 points. Larsson is averaging 11.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 111.7 points per contest against the Spurs, which ranks their defense seventh in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Pelle Larsson

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