Pelle Larsson And Heat Face Spurs On March 23

In his most recent appearance, a 123-122 loss to the Rockets on March 21, Larsson totaled 19 points. Larsson is averaging 11.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 111.7 points per contest against the Spurs, which ranks their defense seventh in the NBA in points allowed.

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