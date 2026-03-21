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Pelle Larsson
Miami Heat

Pelle Larsson

Miami Heat • #9 SG

Pelle Larsson And Heat Face Rockets On March 21

Pelle Larsson and the Miami Heat play the Houston Rockets on Saturday, March 21. Larsson's points prop was 11.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Larsson put up 11 points and five assists in his most recent game, a 134-126 loss to the Lakers on March 19. Larsson is averaging 10.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Rockets are surrendering 109.8 points per game, which ranks fourth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Pelle Larsson

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