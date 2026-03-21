Pelle Larsson And Heat Face Rockets On March 21

Larsson put up 11 points and five assists in his most recent game, a 134-126 loss to the Lakers on March 19. Larsson is averaging 10.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Rockets are surrendering 109.8 points per game, which ranks fourth in the league.

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