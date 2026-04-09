Pelle Larsson And Heat Face Raptors On April 9

Larsson tallied seven points in his most recent action, a 121-95 loss to the Raptors on April 7. Larsson is averaging 11.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 111.9 points per contest against the Raptors, which ranks their defense ninth in the league in points allowed.

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