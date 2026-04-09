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Pelle Larsson
Miami Heat

Pelle Larsson

Miami Heat • #9 SG

Pelle Larsson And Heat Face Raptors On April 9

Pelle Larsson and the Miami Heat play the Toronto Raptors on Thursday, April 9. Larsson's points prop was 10.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Larsson tallied seven points in his most recent action, a 121-95 loss to the Raptors on April 7. Larsson is averaging 11.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 111.9 points per contest against the Raptors, which ranks their defense ninth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Pelle Larsson

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