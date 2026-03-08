FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Pelle Larsson
Miami Heat

Pelle Larsson

Miami Heat • #9 SG

Pelle Larsson And Heat Face Pistons On March 8

Pelle Larsson and the Miami Heat play the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, March 8. Larsson's points prop was 11.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 128-120 win over the Hornets on March 6, Larsson had 11 points. Larsson is averaging 10.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 109.6 points per game against the Pistons, which ranks their defense fourth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Pelle Larsson

