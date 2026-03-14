FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Pelle Larsson
Miami Heat

Pelle Larsson

Miami Heat • #9 SG

Pelle Larsson And Heat Take On Magic On March 14

Pelle Larsson and the Miami Heat play the Orlando Magic on Saturday, March 14. Larsson's points prop was 11.5 as of Saturday evening.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 112-105 win over the Bucks on March 12, Larsson tallied 28 points, six rebounds and six assists. Larsson is averaging 10.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Magic rank 11th in the league in points allowed, giving up 114.0 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Pelle Larsson

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Miami HeatRecent Miami Heat Player News

View All Miami Heat Player News