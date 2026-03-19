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Pelle Larsson
Miami Heat

Pelle Larsson

Miami Heat • #9 SG

Pelle Larsson And Heat Play Lakers On March 19

Pelle Larsson and the Miami Heat play the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, March 19. Larsson's points prop was 10.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on March 17, Larsson put up 14 points in a 136-106 loss to the Hornets. Larsson is averaging 10.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Lakers rank 13th in the league in points allowed, conceding 114.9 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Pelle Larsson

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