Pelle Larsson And Heat Play Lakers On March 19

Last time out on March 17, Larsson put up 14 points in a 136-106 loss to the Hornets. Larsson is averaging 10.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Lakers rank 13th in the league in points allowed, conceding 114.9 points per game.

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