Pelle Larsson And Heat Face Hornets On March 17

In his last game on March 14, Larsson put up 15 points and two steals in a 121-117 loss to the Magic. Larsson is averaging 10.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Hornets rank ninth in the league in points allowed, giving up 112.3 points per contest.

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