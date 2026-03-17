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Pelle Larsson
Miami Heat

Pelle Larsson

Miami Heat • #9 SG

Pelle Larsson And Heat Face Hornets On March 17

Pelle Larsson and the Miami Heat play the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, March 17. Larsson's points prop was 10.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 14, Larsson put up 15 points and two steals in a 121-117 loss to the Magic. Larsson is averaging 10.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Hornets rank ninth in the league in points allowed, giving up 112.3 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Pelle Larsson

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