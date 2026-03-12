FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Pelle Larsson And Heat Square Off Against Bucks On March 12

Pelle Larsson and the Miami Heat play the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, March 12. Larsson's points prop was 12.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 150-129 win over the Wizards on March 10, Larsson totaled 10 points and two steals. Larsson is averaging 10.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Bucks rank 17th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 116 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

