FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Pelle Larsson
Miami Heat

Pelle Larsson

Miami Heat • #9 SG

Pelle Larsson And Heat Take On 76ers On Feb. 26

Pelle Larsson and the Miami Heat play the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, Feb. 26. Larsson's points prop was 10.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 128-117 loss to the Bucks on Feb. 24, Larsson tallied 10 points, six rebounds and five assists. Larsson is averaging 10.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 115.9 points per game against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 18th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Pelle Larsson

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Miami HeatRecent Miami Heat Player News

View All Miami Heat Player News