Pelle Larsson And Heat Take On 76ers On Feb. 26
Pelle Larsson and the Miami Heat play the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, Feb. 26. Larsson's points prop was 10.5 as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent appearance, a 128-117 loss to the Bucks on Feb. 24, Larsson tallied 10 points, six rebounds and five assists. Larsson is averaging 10.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
Opponents are averaging 115.9 points per game against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 18th in the league in points allowed.
