Payton Pritchard And Celtics Play Warriors On March 18

Last time out on March 16, Pritchard put up 19 points and six assists in a 120-112 win over the Suns. Pritchard is averaging 16.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Warriors rank 12th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 114.4 points per contest.

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