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Payton Pritchard
Boston Celtics

Payton Pritchard

Boston Celtics • #11 PG

Payton Pritchard And Celtics Play Warriors On March 18

Payton Pritchard and the Boston Celtics play the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, March 18. Pritchard's points prop was 14.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 16, Pritchard put up 19 points and six assists in a 120-112 win over the Suns. Pritchard is averaging 16.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Warriors rank 12th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 114.4 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Payton Pritchard

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