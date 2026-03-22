Payton Pritchard And Celtics Take On Timberwolves On March 22

Pritchard tallied 19 points and six rebounds in his most recent game, a 117-112 win over the Grizzlies on March 20. Pritchard is averaging 16.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves rank 14th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 114.8 points per contest.

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