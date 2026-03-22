FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Payton Pritchard
Boston Celtics

Payton Pritchard

Boston Celtics • #11 PG

Payton Pritchard And Celtics Take On Timberwolves On March 22

Payton Pritchard and the Boston Celtics play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, March 22. Pritchard's points prop was 15.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Pritchard tallied 19 points and six rebounds in his most recent game, a 117-112 win over the Grizzlies on March 20. Pritchard is averaging 16.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves rank 14th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 114.8 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Payton Pritchard

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Boston CelticsRecent Boston Celtics Player News

View All Boston Celtics Player News