Payton Pritchard And Celtics Take On Thunder On March 12

Payton Pritchard and the Boston Celtics play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, March 12. Pritchard's points prop was 16.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

Pritchard had 18 points and seven assists in his last action, a 109-98 win over the Cavaliers on March 8. Pritchard is averaging 16.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Thunder rank second in the league in points allowed, surrendering 107.9 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

