Payton Pritchard And Celtics Take On Suns On March 16
Payton Pritchard and the Boston Celtics play the Phoenix Suns on Monday, March 16. Pritchard's points prop was 14.5 as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Last time out on March 14, Pritchard recorded four points, four assists and two steals in a 111-100 win over the Wizards. Pritchard is averaging 16.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
The Suns are giving up 111.2 points per contest, which ranks sixth in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.