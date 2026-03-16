Payton Pritchard And Celtics Take On Suns On March 16

Last time out on March 14, Pritchard recorded four points, four assists and two steals in a 111-100 win over the Wizards. Pritchard is averaging 16.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Suns are giving up 111.2 points per contest, which ranks sixth in the league.

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