Payton Pritchard And Celtics Face Heat On April 1

Pritchard had 16 points in his most recent action, a 112-102 loss to the Hawks on March 30. Pritchard is averaging 17.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 117.8 points per game against the Heat, which ranks their defense 22nd in the NBA in points allowed.

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