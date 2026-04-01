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Payton Pritchard
Boston Celtics

Payton Pritchard

Boston Celtics • #11 PG

Payton Pritchard And Celtics Face Heat On April 1

Payton Pritchard and the Boston Celtics play the Miami Heat on Wednesday, April 1. Pritchard's points prop was 16.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Pritchard had 16 points in his most recent action, a 112-102 loss to the Hawks on March 30. Pritchard is averaging 17.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 117.8 points per game against the Heat, which ranks their defense 22nd in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Payton Pritchard

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