Payton Pritchard And Celtics Play Grizzlies On March 20

In his most recent appearance, a 120-99 win over the Warriors on March 18, Pritchard put up 19 points and seven assists. Pritchard is averaging 16.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 118.6 points per game against the Grizzlies, which ranks their defense 24th in the league in points allowed.

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