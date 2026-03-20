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Payton Pritchard
Boston Celtics

Payton Pritchard

Boston Celtics • #11 PG

Payton Pritchard And Celtics Play Grizzlies On March 20

Payton Pritchard and the Boston Celtics play the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, March 20. Pritchard's points prop was 16.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 120-99 win over the Warriors on March 18, Pritchard put up 19 points and seven assists. Pritchard is averaging 16.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 118.6 points per game against the Grizzlies, which ranks their defense 24th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Payton Pritchard

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