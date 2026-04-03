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Payton Pritchard
Boston Celtics

Payton Pritchard

Boston Celtics • #11 PG

Payton Pritchard And Celtics Square Off Against Bucks On April 3

Payton Pritchard and the Boston Celtics play the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, April 3. Pritchard's points prop was 16.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 147-129 win over the Heat on April 1, Pritchard had 14 points and four assists. Pritchard is averaging 17.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 116.7 points per game against the Bucks, which ranks their defense 20th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Payton Pritchard

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