Payton Pritchard And Celtics Square Off Against Bucks On April 3

In his most recent action, a 147-129 win over the Heat on April 1, Pritchard had 14 points and four assists. Pritchard is averaging 17.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 116.7 points per game against the Bucks, which ranks their defense 20th in the league in points allowed.

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