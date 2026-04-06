Paul Reed And Pistons Play Magic On April 6

Reed had 10 points, seven rebounds and two steals in his last game, a 116-93 win over the 76ers on April 4. Reed is averaging 7.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 115.3 points per game against the Magic, which ranks their defense 14th in the NBA in points allowed.

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