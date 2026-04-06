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Paul Reed
Detroit Pistons

Paul Reed

Detroit Pistons • #7 PF

Paul Reed And Pistons Play Magic On April 6

Paul Reed and the Detroit Pistons play the Orlando Magic on Monday, April 6. Reed's points prop was 8.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Reed had 10 points, seven rebounds and two steals in his last game, a 116-93 win over the 76ers on April 4. Reed is averaging 7.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 115.3 points per game against the Magic, which ranks their defense 14th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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