Paul Reed And Pistons Take On Hawks On March 25

In his last game, a 113-110 win over the Lakers on March 23, Reed put up eight points. Reed is averaging 7.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

The Hawks rank 18th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 116.4 points per game.

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