Paul Reed And Pistons Square Off Against Cavaliers In Game 6

In his most recent action, a 117-113 loss to the Cavaliers on May 13, Reed had 10 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Reed averaged 7.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers are giving up 115.4 points per game, which ranks 15th in the league.

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