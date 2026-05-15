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Paul Reed
Detroit Pistons

Paul Reed

Detroit Pistons • #7 PF

Paul Reed And Pistons Square Off Against Cavaliers In Game 6

Paul Reed and the Detroit Pistons play the Cleveland Cavaliers Game 6 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Friday, May 15. Reed's points prop was 6.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 117-113 loss to the Cavaliers on May 13, Reed had 10 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Reed averaged 7.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers are giving up 115.4 points per game, which ranks 15th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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