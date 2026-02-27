FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Paul Reed And Pistons Play Cavaliers On Feb. 27

Paul Reed and the Detroit Pistons play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, Feb. 27. Reed's points prop was 8.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 124-116 win over the Thunder on Feb. 25, Reed tallied eight points, six rebounds and four blocks. Reed is averaging 6.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 115.1 points per contest against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 15th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

