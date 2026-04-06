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Paul George
Philadelphia 76ers

Paul George

Philadelphia 76ers • #8 F

Paul George And 76ers Take On Spurs On April 6

Paul George and the Philadelphia 76ers play the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, April 6. George's points prop was 17.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 116-93 loss to the Pistons on April 4, George had 20 points, four assists and two steals. George is averaging 17.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 111.5 points per contest against the Spurs, which ranks their defense eighth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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