Paul George And 76ers Take On Spurs On April 6

In his last game, a 116-93 loss to the Pistons on April 4, George had 20 points, four assists and two steals. George is averaging 17.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 111.5 points per contest against the Spurs, which ranks their defense eighth in the NBA in points allowed.

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