Paul George And 76ers Face Pacers On April 10

In his last game, a 113-102 loss to the Rockets on April 9, George totaled seven points. George is averaging 17.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Pacers rank 26th in the league in points allowed, giving up 120.5 points per game.

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