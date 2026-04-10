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Paul George
Philadelphia 76ers

Paul George

Philadelphia 76ers • #8 F

Paul George And 76ers Face Pacers On April 10

Paul George and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Indiana Pacers on Friday, April 10. George's points prop was 20.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 113-102 loss to the Rockets on April 9, George totaled seven points. George is averaging 17.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Pacers rank 26th in the league in points allowed, giving up 120.5 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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