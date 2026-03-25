Paul George And 76ers Play Bulls On March 25
Paul George and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, March 25. George's points prop was 17.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent appearance, a 113-111 win over the Kings on Jan. 29, George put up 15 points, five assists and two steals. George is averaging 16.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.
Opponents are averaging 120.3 points per contest against the Bulls, which ranks their defense 26th in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.