Paul George And 76ers Play Bulls On March 25

In his most recent appearance, a 113-111 win over the Kings on Jan. 29, George put up 15 points, five assists and two steals. George is averaging 16.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 120.3 points per contest against the Bulls, which ranks their defense 26th in the league in points allowed.

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