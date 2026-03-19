Patrick Williams And Bulls Take On Raptors On March 18

In his last action, a 132-107 win over the Grizzlies on March 16, Williams had nine points. Williams is averaging 6.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 111.9 points per contest against the Raptors, which ranks their defense eighth in the NBA in points allowed.

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