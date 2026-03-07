FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Pat Spencer
Golden State Warriors

Pat Spencer

Golden State Warriors • #61 PG

Pat Spencer And Warriors Square Off Against Thunder On March 7

Pat Spencer and the Golden State Warriors play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, March 7. Spencer's points prop was 8.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 115-113 win over the Rockets on March 5, Spencer put up eight points and two steals. Spencer is averaging 6.3 points, 2.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Thunder rank second in the league in points allowed, conceding 107.8 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Pat Spencer

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Golden State WarriorsRecent Golden State Warriors Player News

View All Golden State Warriors Player News