Pat Spencer And Warriors Square Off Against Pistons On March 20

Spencer totaled 14 points in his last action, a 120-99 loss to the Celtics on March 18. Spencer is averaging 6.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons are conceding 109.7 points per game, which ranks third in the league.

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