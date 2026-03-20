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Pat Spencer
Golden State Warriors

Pat Spencer

Golden State Warriors • #61 PG

Pat Spencer And Warriors Square Off Against Pistons On March 20

Pat Spencer and the Golden State Warriors play the Detroit Pistons on Friday, March 20. Spencer's points prop was 7.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Spencer totaled 14 points in his last action, a 120-99 loss to the Celtics on March 18. Spencer is averaging 6.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons are conceding 109.7 points per game, which ranks third in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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