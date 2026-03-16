Pat Spencer And Warriors Take On Knicks On March 15

In his last appearance, a 127-117 loss to the Timberwolves on March 13, Spencer totaled seven points. Spencer is averaging 6.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Knicks rank fifth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 110.7 points per contest.

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