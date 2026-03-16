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Pat Spencer
Golden State Warriors

Pat Spencer

Golden State Warriors • #61 PG

Pat Spencer And Warriors Take On Knicks On March 15

Pat Spencer and the Golden State Warriors play the New York Knicks on Sunday, March 15. Spencer's points prop was 9.5 as of Sunday evening.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 127-117 loss to the Timberwolves on March 13, Spencer totaled seven points. Spencer is averaging 6.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Knicks rank fifth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 110.7 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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